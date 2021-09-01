The Crystal Palace manager spoke at length with the club's matchday programme for the Newcastle clash, discussing racism within football and more.

It makes for a revealing read as the club marks its dedicated No Room For Racism fixture.

As well as Vieira, Chairman Steve Parish and captain Luka Milivojevic share their usual pre-match thoughts, we look at the Palace player with a hidden history, uncover how sport psychology works at Academy level and more.

What's inside

Club news

Manager, Chairman and captain’s notes

A run-down on the opposition, including analysis and memories, a look at the key players and the stats you need to know

Seven pages dedicated to the Academy, including: player interviews, updates from the managers and staff, and a look back at our proudest graduates – Aidan Steele and Arthur Hudgell feature in this edition, and we introduce Karl Eccleston, the Academy's Head of Operations

Insight into our earliest years in the 1800s and a feature on local non-league sides

Updates from the Palace Women players, stats for all teams, challenges, your comments and more

There's also a story about a celebrity psychic, exclusive images and news from Palace for Life Foundation.