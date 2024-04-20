"I was, and I am, a football fan,” Muñoz says. “I have something special with every fan because I know how they live football; just as I lived it in the stands with Nacional, I can feel them living it in the stadium.

“I like to talk to them from the pitch. They deserve it, because many times they leave their homes, they leave their jobs, or they give up a number of things to follow their team.

“That has to be appreciated, that has to be thanked – and what better way to thank them than by giving my best for every one of them?”

