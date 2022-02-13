“When you see the people’s faces and they are so happy, you can’t explain that.”

Looking back, it all seems so simple. Senegal were tipped for glory, said to have learned from their defeat in the final three years ago, and ready to go one step further for the first time in history.

But in reality things are never as simple as they seem, and the campaign was very nearly derailed from the outset.

“We had a very bad start,” Kouyaté says. “If you look at the team before the first game, we lost 10 players because they had COVID. We didn’t have a goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders, wingers, strikers. It’s too much.

“In training, we prepared for the game using the staff: the cameraman, the kitman. The kitman was training with us because we didn’t have people for training! He was playing left-back because we needed to do tactical work.

“The first two games were played like that and it was not easy – but after the third game everyone was back.”

