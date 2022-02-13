“When you see the people’s faces and they are so happy, you can’t explain that.”
Looking back, it all seems so simple. Senegal were tipped for glory, said to have learned from their defeat in the final three years ago, and ready to go one step further for the first time in history.
But in reality things are never as simple as they seem, and the campaign was very nearly derailed from the outset.
“We had a very bad start,” Kouyaté says. “If you look at the team before the first game, we lost 10 players because they had COVID. We didn’t have a goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders, wingers, strikers. It’s too much.
“In training, we prepared for the game using the staff: the cameraman, the kitman. The kitman was training with us because we didn’t have people for training! He was playing left-back because we needed to do tactical work.
“The first two games were played like that and it was not easy – but after the third game everyone was back.”
Cheikhou's not the only one to share his insight in the latest programme, with Darren Ambrose, Steve Parish, Patrick Vieira and more also contributing.
What's inside
-
Club news
-
Manager, Chairman and captain’s notes - including Vieira's comments on Tayo Adaramola
-
A run-down on the opposition, including analysis and memories, a look at the key players and the stats you need to know
-
Seven pages dedicated to the Academy, including: player interviews, updates from the managers and staff, and a look back at our proudest graduates – Rob Quinn looks back on huge wins, we speak with new pro Adler Nascimento and Club Historian Ian King looks back on Jim Cannon's career
-
Insight into our earliest years in the 1800s and a feature on local non-league sides
-
Updates from the Palace Women players, stats for all teams, challenges, your comments and more