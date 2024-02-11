"[My life has] changed a lot,” he says in a feature-length interview. “I can’t really go out in Croydon too much anymore. I’ve got to watch where I go and the things I do, but I'm enjoying life now. I was prepared for it.

“I get people are in uni and stuff, and it’s crazy how I'm just playing in the Premier League. It’s just weird. I feel like our lives are just completely different. I get [friends] telling me stuff about school, and all I'm thinking about is who I'm playing the next week.

“They’re telling me about assignments, and I just can’t relate.”

Ozoh discusses support from an inspirational figure, playing at the Premier League's biggest grounds and the moment he felt at home in a top-flight dressing room, plus a whole lot more, in the Palace v Chelsea matchday programe.

Not to mention all your regular features, hearing from Steve Parish, Joel Ward, Doc Brown and more, as well as the latest collection of Selhurst Starz cards.