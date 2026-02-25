It's another historic occasion at Selhurst Park on Thursday evening. For the first time in club history Crystal Palace will host a major European knockout tie, which is finely poised after a 1-1 draw in last week's first leg.
Available from vendors around the ground for just £3.50, your special edition Crystal Palace v Zrinjski Mostar programme includes:
- A glittering foil cover, celebrating a special night at Selhurst Park where the Eagles will be looking to book a place in the last 16 of the UEFA Conference League;
- An in-depth feature interview with Palace hero Darren Ambrose, who discusses the current side and his own European memories and why he never wanted to leave Palace.
- Hear from Manager Oliver Glasner, captain Dean Henderson and Chairman Steve Parish ahead of huge night of European football.
- A comprehensive guide to Thursday's opponents, Zrinjski Mostar; plus,
- A huge variety of other special Europe-focused features, including the best photos from our trip to Bosnia, the return of the 'handy' Palace phrasebook, features on our continental history and what happened across the tournament last week, plus more – the ideal accompaniment to our continental adventure!