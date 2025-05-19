Each programme this season comes with a unique, illustrated front cover by illustrator Dave Flanagan, marking a moment in Selhurst Park's 100-year history. And there could be no better way to finish our season-long celebration than with a bumper FA Cup Winners Edition – which includes a free commemorative pull-out poster inside!

As the cover shows, Selhurst Park can now look forward to hosting its first-ever major piece of major silverware. Inside this issue, you’ll find plenty of exclusive stats, photos, features and reaction from the day that we made history.

Remember to collect all 19 Premier League issues this season to create your own piece of Selhurst Park history, with our cover timeline – across the 19 issues – charting the stadium's full glorious centenary.

If you need to backfill any missing issues to complete your season-long cover timeline, be sure to head to the official Crystal Palace shop.

As well as looking back on Saturday's win over Manchester City, this edition has your regular favourites, with updated reaction from Oliver Glasner, Marc Guéhi and Steve Parish, as well as the full lowdown on Tuesday's opponents Wolves.