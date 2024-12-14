For more information, including how to get tickets for the game in Sutton, please click here.

Celebrating a fantastic calendar year for the side, our Fanzone – open an hour before kick-off on Sunday (13:00) – will once again be packed out with a DJ, a face painter, and photo opportunities with the Women's Championship trophy, clinched by Palace memorably back in April!

There'll also be plenty of games, activities, refreshments and music, the perfect way for the whole family to warm-up ahead of kick-off! Make sure you’ve secured your seat at the VBS Community Stadium this Sunday to join in the celebrations.

This week's digital matchday programme features the thoughts of head coach Laura Kaminski; a column from captain Aimee Everett; an insight into Sunday's opponents; plus all the seasonal stats and info you could possibly need!

Download your free digital matchday programme below!