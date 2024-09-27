It all amounts to what promises to be another special day in Crystal Palace history – and you can still be there, with tickets for the match available from just £8 for Under-16s, and £15 for Men's Season Ticket Holders.

What's more, a fortnight later (14:00 on Sunday, 13th October), the Eagles will welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton, with supporters able to take advantage of a bundle deal for 25% off when booking for both fixtures. Find out more here.

Physical Women’s Matchday programmes will be available to purchase from vendors around the ground for just £1.50 each, featuring the thoughts of head coach Laura Kaminski and captain Aimee Everett; a guide to Palace Women's new players and the opposition, Chelsea; and all the stats you could need!

These programmes are only available as stocks last, so make sure you get yours early to avoid missing out.

Or, if you prefer, download a free digital edition of the programme below!