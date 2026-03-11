Following last month's draw, the Eagles now know the identity of all of the European clubs they could potentially face in the UEFA Conference League quarter-finals, semi-finals and – in late May – the Final.
First, however, they must overcome the challenge posed by Cypriot Cup holders AEK Larnaca – the team, of course, who we faced in our first major European match at Selhurst Park earlier this season.
So to mark the historic rematch – the first leg of our Round of 16 tie – make sure you pick up our special edition programme, available from vendors around the ground for just £3.50.
The issue includes:
- An in-depth knockout round wallchart, perfect for tracking Palace’s progress towards Leipzig;
- A glittering foil cover, celebrating a special night at Selhurst Park as the Eagles look to book a place in the last eight;
- An in-depth feature interview with '90s Palace cult icon Dean Gordon, who played over 200 times for the Eagles – including three Premier League stints – before a later switch to Cyprus;
- Hear from Manager Oliver Glasner, captain Dean Henderson and Chairman Steve Parish ahead of huge night of European football.
- A comprehensive guide to Thursday's opponents, AEK Larnaca; plus,
- A huge variety of other special Europe-focused features, including another story of South London's impact on continental football, and a round-up of what could lie ahead for us in the UEFA Conference League – the ideal accompaniment to our continental adventure!