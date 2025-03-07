“To be honest, I was expecting to sing for my initiation – but I haven’t had that!" Chilwell laughed.

"I had to give a little speech in the first meeting I was in about how happy I was to be here, and how hopefully we can go on and do great things together for the rest of the season... I got that out of the way pretty fast!

“Everyone’s been good in different ways. There are a few of us who go and get coffees after training, there are people I get lunch with, and there are a few of us who do a shooting drill every day after training – Justin won today, Ebs won yesterday, Eddie is good, and I put myself up there!

“Coming in, I’ve noticed how together this group is – and not just the players, the whole building. At the training ground, all the staff and all the players are very close. It’s a very close-knit group of people, and when I think of the teams I’ve played in which have been successful, they’ve always had the togetherness that seems to be here as well.”

You can read the full interview by picking up your copy of the programme.

Our season-long celebration of 100 years of Selhurst Park also continues, with this edition commemorating the Status Quo 'Farewell Tour' concerts which took place in SE25 back in 1984 – as well as the arrival of a certain Steve Coppell...

Remember to collect all 19 Premier League issues this season to create your own piece of Selhurst Park history!

Plus, this edition has all your regular favourites, with columns from Doc Brown, James McArthur, Oliver Glasner, Chairman Steve Parish – and more...