This feature first appeared in the matchday programme for Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday 16 December, 2019 - the game in which Mitchell was named in the senior squad for the first time.

With a bag packed ready to fly to Belgium with Crystal Palace Under-23s, Tyrick Mitchell had just two days to Google the weather for western Switzerland, repack and prepare himself for a week with a Premier League first-team on pre-season tour.

Having spent the weeks before on the far side of Copers Cope Road with the club’s senior players, Mitchell developed the inclination that he would be changing his plans from a Development squad pre-season to something far more competitive.

“The first week when we were back in from summer, they told me that a couple of us had a chance of going to Switzerland,” Mitchell recalls. “I wasn’t 100% sure if I was going but as the days went on in the week, you could kind of tell a lot of us were going to go.”

Departing from Gatwick on a slightly delayed flight to Geneva, Mitchell and seven other Under-23s took their seats on a plane filled with thousands of professional appearances, international caps and players from modern footballing history.

Everything started well. An hour on the coach past Lake Geneva to the right and the Jura Mountains to the left took Mitchell and his teammates to Yverdon-les-Bains, a small town at the tip of Lake Neuchâtel.