Packed with 80 pages of exclusive features, our latest issue sees Tyrick Mitchell as the subject of our long-read interview.

As well as looking back on his journey from coming through at Brentford's academy to playing for England, Mitchell also gives his lowdown on the season ahead and the upcoming European campaign.

As ever, we also hear from Oliver Glasner, Steve Parish and Marc Guéhi in our new edition. Plus, read the views of new columnist Kevin Phillips – a hero to both Palace and Sunderland fans to this day. He gives his view on the win at Aston Villa before the international break, and where he thinks the game could be won and lost as his two former sides do battle.

You can pick up a copy on matchday for just £3.50.