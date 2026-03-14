The right wing-back's condition will be assessed ahead of Sunday's game, with Muñoz still recovering from the shoulder injury he sustained in the win at Tottenham Hotspur last week.

Whether or not he will be on the pitch, however, the Colombia will be front and centre in your Palace v Leeds official matchday programme, as our next fascinating feature interviewee.

“I have been here just over two years now, and for me, it means a lot," Muñoz says of his time in South London so far. "Being at a club like this, at a team like Crystal Palace, with such great fans…

“In my opinion, these supporters are the ones who most resemble what I was used to seeing in South America. I really like it here.

“The fans treat me as if I were at home, as if I have been here at Palace for many, many years. That is something I will always carry in my heart.”

Muñoz also reflects on the similarities between supporters in Croydon and Colombia; names his favourite places to go in London; reflects on his national team's hopes for the 2026 FIFA World Cup; and sets his sights firmly on the UEFA Conference League.