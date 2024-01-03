“Going there [Wembley] for the FA Cup final in 1990, that was my first time I’d ever been there,” the former-Palace and Everton goalkeeper remembers. “That was probably the most exciting time.

“When you’re a lad just over two years of coming out of playing non-league football in Cornwall, the opportunity to go and play in the First Division was a big deal. It was a team that had just gone up and was fighting – it’s quite an exciting proposition to go to a team like that.

“[Steve Coppell] told me that he had some very good players. He mentioned Ian Wright and Mark Bright, and he said: ‘Look, these guys are going to score goals in this division as well. They scored them down in the Second Division, and they will score them here’. He said there was an exciting bunch of young players with one or two experienced players mixed in.”

