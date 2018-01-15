If this sounds like you, then the Palace Programme wants to hear from you!

This season, we have been running a feature asking fans to submit their cult heroes, and there is still space in the final few issues for fan-written articles about their personal favourite who featured in red and blue, however the more obscure they are, the more likely your story is going to feature!

Maybe yours is someone who scored the winner at your first Palace game, or perhaps you met them off the pitch and got on well? Or maybe, they were just an underrated player who played a key, if undervalued, part in a famous season or victory. Whatever the reason, the Palace Programme would love to hear why.

So far this season we have had Phil Barber, Gary Stebbing, Dave Madden, Fraizer Campbell, Steve Kember, Len Choules, Billy Gilbert, Hermann Hriedarsson, Leon Cort, Peter Taylor, Vic Rouse and Paul Hinshelwood profiled and some great tales told, so if your favourite has yet to be included, get writing!

Simply send a 350-400 word article explaining your nomination, as well as a photograph of yourself to programme@cpfc.co.uk, and the best stories will be published in the final seven programmes of the campaign.