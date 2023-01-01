In an in-depth interview, he discusses the man-management of Malcolm Allison and Terry Venables, the key to becoming a successful coach, and even some eventful run-ins with Elton John and George Best.

“Every time I walked into his office I walked out feeling a better player,” Taylor says of Allison. “He gave me so much confidence and belief that I could be a really good player for him, and it was lovely.

“I know there are times when you have to give people a rollicking, and I'm sure he gave me a rollicking every now and then, but lots of times he made me feel 10 feet tall by telling me what I could do, what I should do and how to go for it.

“The first year I got there we got relegated at Cardiff. I cried in the changing room – I cried because we got relegated but I think I cried more for Malcolm. I felt so sorry for him because I thought he was such a good manager, and I didn’t think he deserved it.”

You can read the full feature interview with Taylor in the Southampton matchday programme now.

Also inside are features from Doc Brown on that patented FA Cup magic, messages from Patrick Vieira and Luka Milivojevic, and a look back at a particularly eventful clash with Southampton more than 50-years ago…

You can get your hands on the Southampton programme from vendors in and around Selhurst Park for just £2.50. Alternatively, you can read a digital version right now for £1.99 by clicking here or below.