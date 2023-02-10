In an in-depth interview, he discusses learning from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani at Paris Saint-Germain, dealing with pressure at Celtic and developing under French legend Patrick Vieira.

“We feel more pressure in this game, because it is a game you can’t lose,” Edouard explains. “You can do what you want, but you cannot lose. That is the pressure. I like this pressure. I had to deal with this pressure at Celtic, but it is good because you give more.

“I know what this means for the fans. It is the most important game of the year. We have to give everything in this game – to be at 100%, or more like 200% or 300% to try to win this game. We have to try to win this game for the fans.”

