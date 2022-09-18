The cover is in addition to a minute's silence and the national anthem pre-match.

Inside, Chris Richards explains his rise from school football in the USA to the Premier League within years. He also reveals how the Palace squad welcomed him, which sport his dad encouraged him to pursue and how he became fluent in German.

Steve Parish, Patrick Vieira and Luka Milivojević then reflect on an extended break, Roy Hodgson's former pupil recalls the ex-Palace boss' teaching years, Doc Brown pens a few new chants and we remember... Ricardo Fuller.

There's also an interview with the Under-18s' Billy Eastwood, Palace Women's Elise Hughes, and an update from the Academy's Head of Operations.

That's on top of the usual pre-match stats and tidbits, and all the usual features, making this another packed edition.