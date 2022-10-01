With an eye-catching design inspired by today's visitors, the programme celebrates all things Brazil, including an interview with ex-Palace 'keeper and current Botafogo man Lucas Perri.

He shares an insight into South American football, and later on Doc Brown does some digging of his own – making a suggestion for the Palace mascot, putting coxinha v saltfish dumplings and sharing a little Shakespeare in his latest column.

There's much more, too, and on top of the usual matchday introduction you can hear from Steve Parish on his trip to the World Cup, Patrick Vieira on an intense training schedule, and Luka Milivojević on the team's excitement to return.

To get your hands on a copy of this special edition programme, either click here and order online, or grab a copy from sellers in and around Selhurst Park for £2.50.