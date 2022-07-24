The teenage attacker moved to south London from Derby County in summer having developed under Rooney in the Championship. He now joins another iconic former player to continue his progression in the top-flight.

Speaking in the Palace programme, Ebiowei said: "He [Vieira] is one of the greats of the Premier League, one of the legends.

"I used to see him when you watch Sky Sports or those channels, and it will come up with the 2003/04 season on Premier League Years. I used to watch that and I used to see him.

"He is helping me adapt to the Premier League. The levels, the tempo, the transitions: it’s a lot higher."

Also in the Wolves programme, columnist Doc Brown imagines Palace players 'doing a Tony Adams' and getting into reality TV, we recall Status Quo's supposed farewell at Selhurst, and we reprint the address to supporters from the stadium's opening day 98 years ago.

There's also insight from the Academy; Vieira, Steve Parish and Luka Milivojević's notes; and the usual stats, challenges and build-up.