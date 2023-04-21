In an in-depth interview, he reveals how his experiences under Vincent Kompany and more left an indelible mark on his career - both on and off the pitch.

“It was really good for me to be under him,” Lokonga says of the four-time Premier League winner. “He taught me about the high level and what you need to be there. I gained a lot being coached by him.

"He did a lot for Belgian football, so this was someone we want to do a lot for. We were always watching very carefully what he did and how he was behaving, because he was one of the best and he made his mark on the Premier League and on Belgian football as well.”

"When he doesn’t get what he wants, we can stay on the training pitch for hours until you do it well and you do it the way he wants you to do it.

"He talked to me a lot in his office to teach the game: to speak with my teammates and to help them get better. He helped me a lot.”

