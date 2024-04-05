“There are a few players now that have been here for three or four years and you have seen them get to the beginning of their primes,” Schlupp says of the current Palace squad. “You’ve got Tyrick [Mitchell], you’ve got Michael [Olise], you’ve got Ebs [Eze].

“Those young boys are stepping into that 24 or 25-years-old age group, which is normally the beginning of your peak. It’s great to see. There are going to be high expectations because they are quality players, but I think it’s up to them to take that into their stride and really show what they can do.

“We’re a close group. We always speak and I’ve tried to help, especially when they first started coming through, but they are growing into young men now. They have had the experience now. They know what they are doing, and we obviously try to help if they need help. We’ll speak.

“But I think they are good enough players to take on the advice that they are getting from coaches and really show it themselves now.”

You can read the full feature interview with Schlupp in the Man City matchday programme, where he discusses goals at the Etihad, his childhood idol, new training drills and his favourite Palace memories.

Plus, there are all the usual features like Oliver Glasner, Joel Ward, Steve Parish, and Doc Brown on a beautiful discovery - and get your hands on the latest collectible Selhurst Starz cards!