In an in-depth interview, he reveals his desire to blend know-how and nous with the incredible ability in a youthful squad, also discussing his recovery sessions with Nathan Ferguson.

“I always feel sorry for people who haven’t had much of a career yet and get these injuries,” McArthur says.

“For me, I’ve had a good career and if I get back that’s amazing and I will work hard to do that. But I knew going into that operation that there was a chance I wouldn’t, and if it was the end I had had a good run at it. I felt I had done well for the club and they had done well for me. So I was content with what the final outcome was.

“[Nathan and I] did a lot of rehab together. He is such a nice lad. I really believe he can have a big future at this club.

“I must say that, given what he has been through, the attitude he has got is a credit to himself and his family."

You can read the full feature interview with McArthur in the Manchester City matchday programme NOW.

Also inside are features on Ray Wilkins' Palace career, Doc Brown's historical optimism, and Franco Umeh's move to Crystal Palace - as well as much, much more...