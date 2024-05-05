“He’s on top of everything,” says Andersen of the new boss. “The [recovery] of injured players, how much they do. Our food, our training, all the data. He’s really into everything to get maximum precision. I think that’s really cool.

“He sees everything, and you can’t hide from him. He has clear ideas, and he has a clear structure about how he wants to do things. We will get better and better – of course it takes time to learn new things. Our system has changed to 3-4-3, and it takes some practise.

“We’re trying to improve and we’ve been speaking about it. We’ve seen a really positive direction. We play better with the ball now and we are creating good chances. But I think we’re on the right track. We need to finish this season well, and then next season will be really cool.”

Read in full in the Manchester United programme, with all your favourite regular features: Oliver Glasner, Steve Parish, Doc Brown and more.

