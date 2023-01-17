In an in-depth interview, the Palace left-back looks back on establishing himself after coming through the Academy, and how he can push on in the future.

“In football, you know you always have to do more,” he explains. “You have to do better than the next player, and then the next player, and then the next player, so that's just something I aim to do.

“2022 was an amazing year for me. There were a lot of things I ticked off that maybe I didn’t think I would tick off so early. It was a proud year: getting called up by England and going to Wembley [for the FA Cup semi-finals] with Palace…

“But it’s hard to look back on it all when you’re still playing, because every day is a new day. I feel like, at the end of my career, I’ll look back on those achievements and feel proud of myself, but for now it’s just about ticking off the next box.”

