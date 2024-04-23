“I have always been used to change,” he explains in an in-depth feature interview. “I first went abroad when I was 15. I was playing for a local team, SC Air Bel, and during a game, I heard that Juventus were watching me.

“At first, I was a bit scared. I was scared to leave my family when I was just 15 – I’m very close to them. That's not easy, but I knew what I wanted to do. I said to myself: ‘you have to find another pathway. We don't all have the same path.’ Mine was to leave – I knew I had to.

“I visited the facilities and liked them a lot. I also liked Italy – it made me grow up. I was a baby, but moving to Italy forced me to become a man. It was a big step in my career.

“They [Massimiliano Allegri and Maurizio Sarri] were great coaches, who were always a pleasure to train under. I trained with some very good players. There was Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala… training wasn't easy!"

