In an in-depth interview, the Palace full-back looks back on his upbringing at Crystal Palace and how he has embraced the role of being a senior player in a dressing room full of young prospects.

“I’m the type of player that leads by example,” he says. “Follow how I prepare for games, how I am in training. I still work hard in training, I don’t take my foot off the gas. I pre-activate well, I don’t miss gym sessions. All that stuff is what youngsters can take in for the good of the team.

“It does feel a bit strange when you are looking around and you are the oldest one there. I’m still young at heart, so that’s good! Obviously it’s been a massive change. When I left we were still in the Championship, we weren’t playing as well as we are now.

“Now we have a different structure where we try to play attacking, possession based football and you can see we are an established Premier League club, pushing for midtable finishes. Last season we had a good cup run. We are disappointed to be out of the cup this season but we can take positives and push for a top-half finish and maybe more.”

