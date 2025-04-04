Joined on the cover by Mark Bright and Ian Wright, in tribute to the 1989 play-off final win over Blackburn, Eze talks us through the players who he has enjoyed playing with at international level over the last year.

He also explains why he doesn't spend too much time overthinking the big milestones in his career, such as his recent goal for the Three Lions: "I also know I’m not finished," Eze said. "It’s not the end of my story. I know I always have to stay focused on the job.

“I want to continue to achieve more and move onto the next thing.”

Check out the full feature interview by picking up your copy.

Our season-long celebration of 100 years of Selhurst Park also continues in the Crystal Palace v Brighton issue. Remember to collect all 19 Premier League issues this season to create your own piece of Selhurst Park history!

Each programme this season comes with a unique, illustrated front cover marking a moment in Selhurst Park's 100-year history. As mentioned, the Brighton edition celebrates the year of 1989 and that famous win over Blackburn in the last ever two-legged promotion showdown - with the Eagles producing a memorable fightback in the second leg.

Plus, this edition has all your regular favourites: Oliver Glasner's latest notes, Doc Brown's reflections on reaching Wembley, Macca, Marc Guéhi and more...