"It's a huge positive for me that we've got so many leaders in the dressing room," Guéhi said when talking about the captaincy. "They really help me, I might still be quite young but Wardy's still around, we've got Hughesy, Dean, Remi — so many experienced players who can chip in."

Marc also reveals who his three biggest footballing influences are and why. Read the full interview in Saturday's matchday programme.

Our season-long celebration of 100 years of Selhurst Park also continues in the Crystal Palace v Everton issue. Remember to collect all 19 Premier League issues this season to create your own piece of Selhurst Park history!

Each programme this season comes with a unique, illustrated front cover marking a moment in Selhurst Park's 100-year history. This edition's cover celebrates the 1979 promotion match against Burnley, a memorable night at in South London with an attendance of over 51,000, still a club record to this day.

Plus, this edition has all your regular favourites: Doc Brown, Macca, Oliver Glasner and more...