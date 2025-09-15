We've got the full lowdown on our opponents Millwall and their start to the 2025/26 season, as well as a full tactical breakdown on the tie from Pat Rosanio aka @CPFC_Tampa.
You can pick up a copy on matchday for just £2.50.
The Crystal Palace matchday programme is back for our first domestic cup tie of the season, as Millwall visit Selhurst Park in the Carabao Cup third-round.
We've got the full lowdown on our opponents Millwall and their start to the 2025/26 season, as well as a full tactical breakdown on the tie from Pat Rosanio aka @CPFC_Tampa.
You can pick up a copy on matchday for just £2.50.