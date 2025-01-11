In our full-length feature interview, we talk to Aaron Wilbraham talking through his own memories of perhaps the most memorable previous meeting between Stockport and Palace - the final day of the 2000/01 season, with the Eagles in serious danger of relegation to the third tier.

Wilbraham was in the Stockport team that day, up front with future Palace forward in Shefki Kuqi in another crossover.

"He [Kuqi] took me under his wing," Wilbraham reflected. "He was a big lad, so was I. People say it often doesn't work, but we actually had a really great strike partnership.

"It was a mad game – I might not have later played for Palace had I scored! Thankfully I've still got great connections with both clubs."

Read the full feature, including Wilbraham's memories of the 2013 play-off final at Wembley, why he decided to join Palace and how he managed to play into his 40s.

Plus, this new edition has regular columns from Oliver Glasner, captain Marc Guehi and Steve Parish as well as the full lowdown on Sunday's opponents Stockport.