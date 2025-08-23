For the first time since May, supporters will be able to experience Premier League football live at Selhurst Park, as Palace look to continue a strong start to the new campaign.

Packed with 80 pages of exclusive features, our first league programme of the season sees Chris Richards as the subject of our long-read interview.

Fresh from another international tournament in the summer, Richards looks back on the glory of our Wembley wins, but also forward to the prospect of a home World Cup next summer.

We also hear from Oliver Glasner, Steve Parish and Marc Guéhi in our new edition. Plus, read the views of our brand new columnists – including a former Palace player who is still a hero in South London to this day...

You can pick up a copy on matchday for just £3.50.