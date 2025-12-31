Adam Wharton is the subject of our feature interview for the first programme of 2026.

When asked why he is often selected as 'data analyst' in our staff selection feature, Wharton said: "They probably say that because in the analysis sessions, I answer quite a few of the questions,” he laughs.

"It makes sense to put me in there."

For the rest of the interview, including his thoughts on the differences between Premier League and European football, make sure you get your copy!

Inside your latest issue is also an interview with Club Secretary Christine Dowdeswell, who is retiring after 27 years of service at Palace.

Plus, there are all your regular favourites: Marc Guéhi, Oliver Glasner, Kevin Phillips, and more.

You can pick up a copy on matchday for just £3.50, or read a digital version below.