The programme for the Cottagers clash - which you can read here - features a main interview with Jaïro Riedewald, with the popular Palace man providing insight into his favourite brands and clothing and revealing the four teammates he thinks dresses best.

Next, we hear from Under-23s striker Rob Street on his 'tough but enjoyable' loan spell with Torquay United. Here's a snippet on how Rob's getting on, as he discusses new teammate, Dean Moxey:

"I’ve spoken with Dean a few times. Not so much about Palace but he’s said he played with my coaches, Paddy [McCarthy] and Shaun [Derry]. He’s got a lot of time for Palace and he even played the game that got Palace in the Premier League.

"You can tell he’s experienced just by the way he plays and the way he trains. He’s unfortunately injured at the moment so I haven’t seen him for a couple of weeks, but he’s a real good player and any questions I have, I’d probably ask him because he’s got the most experience in the club."

Sticking with loans, Under-23s manager Shaun Derry discusses each of the six lads to have secured moves to professional clubs lately - offering his insight into how each will fare.

As ever, Darren Ambrose provides his views on the current world of football with a look back at some of his career's untold stories and Luka Milivojevic, Roy Hodgson and Steve Parish address the fans.

We also hear more from two Academy lads who've given up their own time to support the local community, columnist Daniel Storey provides his cutting-edge insight into Fulham's tactics and we bring you the full pre-match rundown.

All this and more, including games for young fans, a testing quiz for older ones and a look at some of the club's best and worst kits, can be read by clicking here now.