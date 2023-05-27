In an in-depth interview, Zaha reveals his enjoyment at being able to influence a talented group of younger players.

"It’s enjoyable. We compete with the little things," Zaha says. "We’re doing finishing in training and I’m like: ‘Let’s see goals!’ It’s nice to be part of the generation coming up with so much talent.

"I can still add my little bit, speak to them, and then they give me their insight into different things. It’s all about perspectives, because they could see something in a different way that I hadn’t seen before.

"I’m just glad I can be part of the new generation of ballers that are coming through.”

In a bumper programme to celebrate end of the season, there are also tributes to James McArthur from former teammates and managers, and a special extended captain's notes as Luka Milivojevic bids an emotional farewell to Selhurst Park.

