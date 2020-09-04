There will be no hard copy produced for this game, so the only way to hear Steve Parish, Roy Hodgson and Luka Milivojević's thoughts ahead of the new season is by reading, for free, the online version of the programme - which you can do here.

Stephen Henderson, who played in the club's opening pre-season win over Oxford United, also features and offers insight into what life has been like for him at Palace in the unique third-choice 'keeper spot plus the honest conversations he has had with Dean Kiely.

Furthermore, Peter Pan himself, Aaron Wilbraham, talks about the game that meant the most to him in his career so far - and it came as a 32-year-old.

Read all of the above as well as getting to know our opponents for free below or click here to open the programme in full screen.

