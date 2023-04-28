In an in-depth interview, Andersen reveals his insight into life on and off the field, including his love of fashion as a means of switching off from football.

“It started when I was at boarding school in Midtjylland at a boarding school. I had a lot of spare time, so I would always look at what was around on the internet, and I bought a lot of clothes online.

“Since then, I’ve liked it a lot. It’s important for me to feel good in what I wear. It’s fun, and I like to have different styles – not just one.

“I have a lot of clothes, to be honest, and many, many styles. It’s really difficult to choose a favourite – it depends on what mood I’m in. Sometimes I like to dress nicely, sometimes I like to dress more relaxed – it’s difficult to say."

Was Andersen’s spell at Sampdoria in north Italy a further influence? “People like clothes there,” he agrees. “Many of the players came into training in nice clothes, something I appreciated.

“There, it’s an aspect of manners, also. When you’re going to a meeting or a dinner, you’re expected to dress nicely. For me, that’s really important: to present yourself in a good way.”

