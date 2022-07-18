With our season-long programme subscription, fans can order all 19 league programmes to be delivered direct to them, saving time and money on ordering every each match.

Whether you can make it to Selhurst or not, that means enjoying each first-team interview, every historical feature, full match build-up, stats, columns and club insight from our newly designed programme. You simply have to pick it up off the mat.

And for 22/23 we’ll be bringing you new features on top of the usual insight from figures such as Steve Parish and Patrick Vieira, including a unique look at our 10 consecutive years back in the top-flight.

Last season, programme readers heard from Luka Milivojević on growing up in a war zone, Vieira on his battles against discrimination, and Christian Benteke on leaving behind DR Congo.

We also looked at a pioneering Palace Dolly, heard from a 101-year-old fan and spoke with non-league clubs across south London, while bringing you updates from the Academy, Parish’s views and Mark Bright’s Premier League predictions.

This all comes direct to your door for £85 – including postage. That’s a saving of £10 if ordering programmes individually.

To enjoy every 22/23 programme with ease, order your subscription here.

Please note, orders must be within the UK and made before 23:59 on Tuesday, 2nd August.

All programmes are sent first class two days in advance. We will endeavour to ensure you receive your programme pre-game however we cannot accept liability for deliveries once they have left our mailing house.