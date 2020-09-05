With the season-long mail-order matchday programme subscription, home league and cup programmes will land through your door for just £85, which includes postage, making a saving of over 10% if bought individually from the online Club Shop.

However, if you do decide after Saturday's game against the Saints - or even in several games' time - that you fancy getting involved with the season-long programme subscription, then you can and any missed matchday programmes will be posted out to you.

This season's programme welcomes club legend, Darren Ambrose, on board, with the former Palace midfielder revealing an excellent Neil Warnock pre-season story in his debut column. The former No.7 also reveals why his Newcastle United teammates weren't happy about the goal he scored against Palace's opening day opponents, Southampton.

Furthermore, high-profile freelancer Daniel Storey will be tackling the opposition section with his key points to look out for in the game ahead.

We've listened to your programme survey feedback and kept our Shaun Derry, Paddy McCarthy and Palace Women columns. Plus, we've added greater insight into the opposition, added a tricky quiz aimed at those amongst our fan base who are walking Palace encyclopedias.

Please be aware this is only available within the UK.