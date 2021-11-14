It costs £5 to have a match programme delivered to you at home, but our bundle of the final 10 costs just £45 - saving you £5 and plenty of time.

Matchday programmes this year provide 76 packed pages of interview, insight, opinion, stats, facts, games and more, and have been produced in hardback editions throughout the pandemic.

They can be delivered direct to your door with no hassle - all you'll have to do is order, sit back, and know your programmes will fall on the doormat for the rest of the season.

And Palace's final 10 games provides quite the run, with Norwich City, West Ham United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Burnley, Manchester City, Arsenal, Leeds United, Watford and Manchester United seeing out the campaign.

The first game included in this subscription comes on December 28th, making this the perfect time- and money-saving Christmas present for any Palace fan, who can enjoy every programme with ease.

21/22 programmes: what's inside

Club news

Manager, Chairman and captain’s notes

A run-down on the opposition, including analysis and memories, a look at the key players and the stats you need to know

Seven pages dedicated to the Academy, including: player interviews, updates from the managers and staff, and a look back at our proudest graduates

Insight into our earliest years in the 1800s, features on local non-league sides and exclusive interviews with notable local figures, including club staff

Updates from the Palace Women players, stats for all teams, challenges, your comments and more

We've already heard from James McArthur, Jaïro Riedewald, Conor Gallagher, Marc Guéhi, Patrick Vieira, Joachim Andersen and Tyrick Mitchell in this season's programme, and revealed exclusive insight from the likes of Steve Parish, Luka Milivojević, Darren Ambrose and more.

Get your hands on the final 10 programmes at the click of a button here!

Please note, delivery is only possible within the UK, and must be made before 11:59am on 24th December. We mail programmes first-class two days before matchday, but cannot guarantee pre-match delivery or take responsibility for orders once they leave our mailing house.