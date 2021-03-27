Reflecting on their victory in the Zenith Data Systems Cup final, Coppell says: “After that final, we hadn’t planned a celebration or banquet dinner or anything like that. I seem to remember meeting up with quite a few of the players at a bar in Cheam just to have a few beers. And that was somehow typical of the team.

“It wasn’t: ‘We’ve won a final at Wembley, we should go to the Royal Garden and have a sit- down banquet.’

“I think even later that night, after a couple of beers with the players in Cheam, we went back to Ron’s and he was having an open house with players coming in and out. To a certain extent, it was amateur hour after winning a cup final at Wembley!”

