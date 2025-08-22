WHAT ELSE IS NEW?

Bumper opposition section, including a new tactical breakdown

International Eagles

All the latest from our Academy and Women’s sides

Club historian Ian King looks at Palace's greatest FA Cup ties

Through The Lens

Commentator's Corner

Our expanded opposition section allows you to really get to grips with all the key information on who we'll be facing on matchday. We'll give you the lowdown all the recent goings with the team visiting Selhurst Park that week.

We're also bringing back our review of classic kits, as well as an in-depth feature on a player who represented both teams over the course of their career.

We'll also have a full breakdown of the opposition's tactical approach, from sports scientist-turned-analyst Pat Rosanio – better known by fans as @CPFC_Tampa.

International Eagles will be a regular feature in the run-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup next summer. Each week will see us profile a different country, taking a look at Palace heroes hailing from there (past and present), as well as shining a light on our amazing international supporters clubs.

Our new two-part history section, Down the Decades, will look at Palace's rich past. Firstly, club historian Ian King will be selecting 19 classic FA Cup fixtures from over the years – the perfect follow-up to last season's Wembley triumph.

In addition, we'll be taking a trip down memory lane, with an in-depth look at one classic season from the archives and how that changed the course of Eagles' history.

Through the Lens sees the matchday programme get an insight into the club, through the eye of club photographer Sebastien Frej, who provides us with his favourite images of the last week. Also new for this season is Commentary Corner, exploring some of the most iconic moments in Palace's history told through memorable television commentary.

We have frozen the price of our programme at £3.50 once again this season, but with our voucher booklet you can save even more, at just £56.50 for the entire league campaign.

Simply exchange your voucher with any of our sellers around Selhurst Park on matchdays, including in the Club Shop and the Fanzone.

Simply exchange your voucher with any of our sellers around Selhurst Park on matchdays, including in the Club Shop and the Fanzone.

And remember, a digital matchday programme is included in all our Gold, Junior Gold and International Membership and Season Ticket+ packages – which also grant you exclusive Premier League ticket access, a Palace TV+ subscription and more! Explore our 25/26 Memberships here.