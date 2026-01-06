Nathaniel Clyne is the subject of our latest feature interview as Palace face Aston Villa on Wednesday night (19:30 GMT).

Having returned to the team exactly a month ago in the 2-1 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage, Clyney gives us an insight into how he returned to the side, in particular how Oliver Glasner's training sessions ensured he was ready to go when called upon.

"I think the training sessions really helped me feel up to speed. I could only perform like I did because of those," he said.

“The intensity we have in training. The demands the staff put on us to perform. That intensity and hard work means your body can cope with that situation."

For the rest of the interview make sure you get your copy!

Regular columnist – also ex-Villa forward – Kevin Phillips gives his take on the signing of Brennan Johnson and why his arrival could be a pivotal moment in the season.

Commentator's corner returns for this issue as we revisit a classic line from one of Palace's best wins against Villa.

Plus, there are all your regular favourites: Oliver Glasner, Marc Guéhi, Steve Parish and more.

You can pick up a copy on matchday for just £3.50, or read a digital version below.