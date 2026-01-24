Johnson discusses, amongst other subjects, his knack of scoring goals the back post, which became something of a trademark at his former club.

"It’s something that I’ve worked on – and last season I managed to score quite a few goals that way," the Wales international told the matchday programme.

"It’s all about movement. Hopefully that understanding comes quickly and I can build up that relationship with the rest of the boys.

"My game isn’t solely about goals, but I want to be in positions where I can score – I just want to help the team.”

For the rest of the interview make sure you get your copy!

We also have our first captain's column from Dean Henderson, as Palace's No. 1 explains why the team can return to winning ways this weekend.

Commentator's Corner also returns for this issue as we revisit a classic line from one of Palace's play-off promotion conquests.

Plus, you'll hear from Oliver Glasner, Steve Parish and, as ever, Kevin Phillips will give his take all things Palace.

You can pick up a copy on matchday for just £3.50, or read a digital version below.