Guessand hit the ground running after arriving at Palace. After setting up Ismaïla Sarr's winner against Brighton on his Eagles debut, the Ivory Coast international then scored one of the most important goals of the season – a dramatic 90th minute winner against Wolves.

And he's also making his mark on the international scene for his country. Guessand scored in a recent win for Ivory Coast over South Korea and now is hoping to represent his country at the World Cup finals.

“I will fight every day for Crystal Palace," he said. "And I will fight to play for my national team. One target for me for sure is to stay in the squad and go to the World Cup.

“I don’t know if I’m important to the team yet, only the manager can say that. But we haven’t been to the World Cup finals in a long time now, so it’s a huge moment for this generation of players, to take Ivory Coast to the finals.”

For more from Guessand, make sure to get your copy of the programme on Monday.