As well as giving us the insight track into his move and his first thoughts we he learnt about a potential move to South London, Strand Larsen also made a vow to the Selhurst Park faithful ahead of his home debut.

"The thing with me is," he said. "I can't promise you that I’m going to dribble ten players and put the ball in the top corner.

"But I can promise you that I will do everything I can to give everything for this club, bringing positive energy and doing it with a smile on my face."

We also asked Palace's newest signing for the three goals that meant the most to him in his career so far.

One of his selections was a stunning bicycle kick for FC Groningen against SC Cambuur in 2021. If you haven't yet seen it, it's well worth a watch.