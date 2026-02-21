As well as discussing his African Cup of Nations win and his three favourite goals of his time at Palace so far, Sarr was also asked about his ambitions for the rest of 2025/26.

“Every game I play,” Sarr reflected. “I need to score one goal or one assist – as a minimum.

“Every time in my mind, before I step out to play, I say ‘today I will score, or today I will assist.’ I think ‘yes, this is possible.’ So that is my aim.

“But as a team it is definitely to win something. In my time here, there’s still so much I would like to do for this club. We’ve already won trophies and I want more of that."

For the rest of the interview, make sure you get your copy – either in digital format, below, or from Selhurst Park!

Plus, you'll hear from Dean Henderson, Oliver Glasner, Steve Parish and regular columnist Kevin Phillips will give his views on Sunday's vital game.

As ever you can pick up a copy on matchday for just £3.50, featuring our new centre forward on the cover, or read a digital version below.