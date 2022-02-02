Our home and away shirts have been worn at truly memorable times this season, beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-0, coming from two-down to draw with Leicester City and beating Manchester City away in red and blue, and donning yellow to draw with Arsenal and compete in the six-goal thriller with Burnley.

Shirt Was Now Home shirt (pro fit, adult and women's fit) £55 £45 Away shirt (pro fit, adult and women's fit) £55 £45 Home youth shirt £45 £35 Away youth shirt £45 £35 Home infant kit £45 £35 Away infant kit £45 £35 Home baby kit £45 £35 Away baby kit £45 £35

This is the first time the home shirts have gone on sale this season, making them the best value they’ve ever been during Patrick Vieira’s eventful first campaign.

The shirts are up to 22% off now, but sizes will start to sell out soon, so make the most of this deal by clicking here!