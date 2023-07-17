The collections include t-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, shower jackets – and more – ideal for supporters getting set for the new season, whatever the British summertime weather.

The entire training range is now available to buy both online and in-store at Palace’s three Club Shops. It is the perfect way to get set for 23/24 or to get ahead of the crowd in prepping your new matchday outfit, so check out the new designs here!

And remember, Gold, Junior Gold, Junior and International Members receive a 10% Club Shop discount! Not yet a Member? Click here!