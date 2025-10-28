Our third major collaboration with Art of – which transforms elements of the beautiful game into wearable art – the European Tour Collection is now available to buy online and in store.
Crystal Palace are taking on Europe – and to celebrate, our next exclusive, limited-edition Art of x CPFC collection – the European Tour Collection – is back in stock.
The European collection celebrates Palace's history-making exploits on the continent this season, with the Eagles competing in our first-ever major European competition following our historic FA Cup triumph last season.
Modelled below by Chris Richards, Adam Wharton and Ismaïla Sarr, the line-up includes a Black Hoodie, Black Sweatshirt and White T-Shirt.
The limited collection is now available to browse and purchase online and in-store via the Crystal Palace shop.
